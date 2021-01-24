Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $112.15.

QLYS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities downgraded Qualys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Qualys from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Qualys from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS opened at $126.28 on Friday. Qualys has a 12 month low of $63.37 and a 12 month high of $128.27. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.46 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.68.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $93.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.97 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 25.06%. Qualys’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Qualys will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,141 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total transaction of $293,369.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 229,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,468,083.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Philippe F. Courtot sold 143,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $12,985,367.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,268,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,245,548.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 225,919 shares of company stock valued at $21,102,512 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QLYS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,717,253 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $462,337,000 after acquiring an additional 289,897 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 645,457 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,261,000 after acquiring an additional 171,587 shares during the last quarter. Randolph Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of Qualys during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,246,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 224.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 89,574 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,779,000 after acquiring an additional 61,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 100,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,830,000 after acquiring an additional 52,300 shares during the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based platform that delivers information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall, as well as Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

