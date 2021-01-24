Quant (QNT) Price Up 16.5% This Week

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded up 10.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Quant has a total market capitalization of $259.26 million and approximately $5.96 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Quant has traded up 16.5% against the US dollar. One Quant token can currently be purchased for about $21.48 or 0.00065753 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Quant alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004763 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004104 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003902 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003167 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006770 BTC.

About Quant

Quant is a token. It launched on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quant’s official website is quant.network . The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network

Buying and Selling Quant

Quant can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.