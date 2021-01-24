QuarkChain Market Capitalization Reaches $40.95 Million (QKC)

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 24th. In the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar. QuarkChain has a total market cap of $40.95 million and $2.45 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuarkChain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

QuarkChain Profile

QuarkChain (CRYPTO:QKC) is a token. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 tokens. QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain . QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

Buying and Selling QuarkChain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuarkChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuarkChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

