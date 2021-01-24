Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Bought by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 93.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,242 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $3,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,149 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 178,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,407,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on DGX. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Argus upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Quest Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.83.

In related news, Director Daniel Stanzione sold 11,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.30, for a total value of $1,417,464.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,288,011.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Mark Guinan sold 81,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.37, for a total transaction of $9,840,969.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,335 shares in the company, valued at $18,697,673.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DGX opened at $124.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $73.02 and a fifty-two week high of $131.81. The stock has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.40.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.56. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.15%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

