QunQun Price Down 4.7% Over Last Week (QUN)

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. QunQun has a market capitalization of $1.70 million and approximately $65,800.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QunQun token can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, QunQun has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00076820 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $258.69 or 0.00792365 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00053995 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005958 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,507.23 or 0.04616635 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00016505 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00017734 BTC.

QunQun Profile

QunQun (QUN) is a token. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,557,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 729,777,775 tokens. QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for QunQun is medium.com/@qunqun_io . QunQun’s official website is qunqun.io

According to CryptoCompare, “QunQun is an Ethereum-based incentive community platform. QUN is an ERC20 token that serves as medium of exchange on QunQun's platform. “

QunQun can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QunQun should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QunQun using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

