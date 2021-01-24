QunQun Price Hits $0.0022 on Top Exchanges (QUN)

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. During the last week, QunQun has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar. One QunQun token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. QunQun has a market cap of $1.64 million and approximately $125,902.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.92 or 0.00073938 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.34 or 0.00730687 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006043 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00049496 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003099 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,406.94 or 0.04349796 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00015034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00017802 BTC.

About QunQun

QunQun is a token. Its launch date was January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,557,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 729,777,775 tokens. QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . QunQun’s official message board is medium.com/@qunqun_io . The official website for QunQun is qunqun.io

According to CryptoCompare, “QunQun is an Ethereum-based incentive community platform. QUN is an ERC20 token that serves as medium of exchange on QunQun's platform. “

QunQun Token Trading

QunQun can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QunQun should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QunQun using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

