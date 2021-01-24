Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.13.

RDUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Radius Health from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Radius Health in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Radius Health in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Radius Health from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Radius Health from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

Shares of RDUS stock opened at $21.69 on Friday. Radius Health has a 52-week low of $10.15 and a 52-week high of $23.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.52.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). The business had revenue of $77.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.45 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Radius Health will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RDUS. Camber Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 453.3% during the third quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 2,075,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700,000 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Health during the third quarter worth $2,059,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Radius Health in the third quarter valued at $2,025,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Radius Health in the third quarter valued at $1,935,000. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its position in Radius Health by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 481,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,605,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Radius Health

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS, an anabolic agent for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch, that is in phase 3 clinical study to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator, which is in phase 1A clinical study to treat metastatic breast cancer.

