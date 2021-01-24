Raiden Network Token Price Reaches $0.22 (RDN)

Raiden Network Token (CURRENCY:RDN) traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One Raiden Network Token token can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000689 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Raiden Network Token has traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar. Raiden Network Token has a total market cap of $11.13 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.43 or 0.00121062 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00007914 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00005365 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001247 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004970 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Raiden Network Token Profile

RDN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,910,504 tokens. The official website for Raiden Network Token is raiden.network . Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network . The official message board for Raiden Network Token is www.medium.com/@raiden_network . The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Raiden Network Token

Raiden Network Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

