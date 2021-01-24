Raise (RAISE) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.00

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded down 34.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. Over the last week, Raise has traded down 41.5% against the dollar. Raise has a market capitalization of $49,951.94 and $3.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raise token can currently be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Raise alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003056 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00055205 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000841 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.05 or 0.00128315 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.96 or 0.00076163 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.51 or 0.00273134 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00070406 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00039894 BTC.

Raise Profile

Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 tokens. The official message board for Raise is medium.com/@HeroToken . Raise’s official website is herotoken.io

Raise Token Trading

Raise can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raise should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raise using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Raise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.