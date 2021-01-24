Rally Price Tops $0.28 (RLY)

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 24th. During the last week, Rally has traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Rally token can now be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000881 BTC on major exchanges. Rally has a market cap of $17.14 million and $589,182.00 worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rally alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003138 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00055382 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.15 or 0.00128861 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00076424 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.41 or 0.00283147 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00071385 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,404.89 or 1.01483393 BTC.

About Rally

Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,897,283 tokens. Rally’s official website is www.rallyapp.com . The official message board for Rally is medium.com/@rallyapp

Buying and Selling Rally

Rally can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rally should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rally using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rally Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rally and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.