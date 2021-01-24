RAMP (RAMP) Market Cap Achieves $58.79 Million

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded up 57.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. RAMP has a total market capitalization of $58.79 million and approximately $33.04 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, RAMP has traded up 53.1% against the U.S. dollar. One RAMP token can currently be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00001021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get RAMP alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00056011 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.70 or 0.00126986 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00074573 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.40 or 0.00271799 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.83 or 0.00067881 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00038264 BTC.

RAMP Profile

RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 171,135,185 tokens. RAMP’s official website is rampdefi.com

RAMP Token Trading

RAMP can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RAMP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RAMP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RAMP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RAMP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.