Rapidz Hits Market Cap of $4.43 Million (RPZX)

Rapidz (CURRENCY:RPZX) traded 29.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 24th. One Rapidz token can currently be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rapidz has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. Rapidz has a total market cap of $4.43 million and approximately $12,874.00 worth of Rapidz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00076504 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $249.53 or 0.00781452 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00053694 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006048 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000229 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003140 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,443.18 or 0.04519646 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003132 BTC.
- Celsius (CEL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00015174 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00017924 BTC.
Rapidz Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Rapidz is an international financial technology company. It provides a decentralized payment system which aims to improve merchant profitability and customer convenience. Rapidz strives to make payments convenient, fast, safe and efficient. RapidzPay was established in 2017 and now operates offices in Switzerland, Thailand, and Taiwan. The company is founded by a team of financial technology and blockchain experts with the core mission to bring cryptocurrency to the masses. RapidzPay™ current endeavor is to increase its active cryptocurrency users to over 50 million, and reach a market capitalization to over 1 trillion USD. This objective will be accomplished by by utilizing Rapidz ecosystem of products, as well as by the Rapidz token (RPZX). “
Rapidz Token Trading
Rapidz can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapidz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rapidz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rapidz using one of the exchanges listed above.
