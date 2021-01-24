Raven Protocol (RAVEN) Trading 10.1% Higher Over Last Week

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 24th. Raven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.87 million and $1,575.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Raven Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003101 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00054630 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.46 or 0.00128281 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.50 or 0.00075800 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.71 or 0.00280699 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00070807 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00039733 BTC.

Raven Protocol Profile

Raven Protocol's total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,360,623,197 coins. Raven Protocol's official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol

The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Raven Protocol

Raven Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raven Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

