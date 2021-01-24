Ravencoin Classic (RVC) Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded down 15.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 24th. One Ravencoin Classic coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Ravencoin Classic has a market capitalization of $953,447.34 and $22,498.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ravencoin Classic has traded down 36.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003133 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00055182 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.50 or 0.00129831 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00076350 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.47 or 0.00286171 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00071028 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,377.48 or 1.01297842 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,959,435,000 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official message board is medium.com/@rvnclassic . The official website for Ravencoin Classic is ravencoinclassic.io

Ravencoin Classic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ravencoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

