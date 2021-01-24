Ravencoin (RVN) Price Tops $0.0171

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 24th. In the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ravencoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0171 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ravencoin has a total market cap of $136.76 million and approximately $8.86 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003114 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00056325 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.45 or 0.00076025 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.73 or 0.00129736 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003110 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.93 or 0.00836162 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Ravencoin Coin Profile

Ravencoin (RVN) is a coin. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 7,983,505,000 coins. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin . Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org

Buying and Selling Ravencoin

Ravencoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ravencoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

