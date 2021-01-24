RChain (REV) Price Tops $0.0233 on Exchanges

RChain (CURRENCY:REV) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 24th. One RChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0233 or 0.00000072 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, RChain has traded 29.7% higher against the US dollar. RChain has a total market cap of $11.27 million and approximately $222,443.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00078198 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 29% against the dollar and now trades at $271.45 or 0.00841519 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00055080 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006077 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003107 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,457.69 or 0.04519020 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00016397 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003100 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00017882 BTC.

About RChain

RChain is a coin. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2020. RChain’s total supply is 870,506,350 coins and its circulating supply is 482,733,161 coins. The official message board for RChain is medium.com/rchain-cooperative . The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for RChain is www.rchain.coop . RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop and its Facebook page is accessible here

RChain Coin Trading

RChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

