Realio Network Hits Market Capitalization of $6.32 Million (RIO)

Realio Network (CURRENCY:RIO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 24th. In the last week, Realio Network has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar. Realio Network has a market capitalization of $6.32 million and $197,700.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Realio Network token can currently be bought for about $0.96 or 0.00002945 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003065 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00057512 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.54 or 0.00130222 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.14 or 0.00076964 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $91.46 or 0.00279993 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00069777 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00039122 BTC.

Realio Network Profile

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 tokens. Realio Network’s official message board is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10 . The official website for Realio Network is www.realio.fund

Buying and Selling Realio Network

Realio Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

