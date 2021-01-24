Realio Network (RIO) Hits Market Capitalization of $6.10 Million

Realio Network (CURRENCY:RIO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. One Realio Network token can currently be bought for about $0.93 or 0.00002890 BTC on popular exchanges. Realio Network has a market capitalization of $6.10 million and approximately $190,097.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Realio Network has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00054634 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.25 or 0.00128274 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.47 or 0.00076091 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.72 or 0.00282130 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00071082 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00040023 BTC.

About Realio Network

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 tokens. Realio Network’s official message board is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10 . Realio Network’s official website is www.realio.fund

Buying and Selling Realio Network

Realio Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Realio Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Realio Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Realio Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

