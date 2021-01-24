Rebased (REB2) Market Cap Tops $208,172.37

Rebased (CURRENCY:REB2) traded up 16% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One Rebased token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.38 or 0.00004208 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Rebased has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar. Rebased has a total market cap of $208,172.37 and $112.00 worth of Rebased was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003052 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00056542 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.49 or 0.00129482 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00076226 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.46 or 0.00278709 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00069590 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,646.34 or 0.99488639 BTC.

Rebased’s total supply is 259,113 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,776 tokens. The official website for Rebased is rebased.fi

Rebased can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rebased directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rebased should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rebased using one of the exchanges listed above.

