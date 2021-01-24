RED Market Capitalization Tops $385,790.45 (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. During the last seven days, RED has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar. RED has a total market cap of $385,790.45 and $15,593.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RED coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $138.77 or 0.00427849 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004099 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000200 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003340 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003480 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0976 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000272 BTC.

About RED

RED (RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org . RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

RED Coin Trading

RED can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RED should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

