RED Price Down 1.6% Over Last 7 Days (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. RED has a market capitalization of $404,099.29 and approximately $17,024.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RED coin can now be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, RED has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About RED

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org . RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

RED Coin Trading

