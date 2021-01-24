Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) 24 Hour Volume Tops $202,914.00

Red Pulse Phoenix (CURRENCY:PHX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 24th. Red Pulse Phoenix has a market capitalization of $2.46 million and approximately $202,914.00 worth of Red Pulse Phoenix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Red Pulse Phoenix has traded up 7.1% against the dollar. One Red Pulse Phoenix token can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Red Pulse Phoenix Profile

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) is a token. It was first traded on October 17th, 2017. Red Pulse Phoenix’s total supply is 1,362,278,592 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,588,687 tokens. Red Pulse Phoenix’s official message board is blog.red-pulse.com . The Reddit community for Red Pulse Phoenix is /r/RedPulseToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Red Pulse Phoenix’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china and its Facebook page is accessible here . Red Pulse Phoenix’s official website is www.redpulse.com/landing

Buying and Selling Red Pulse Phoenix

Red Pulse Phoenix can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges.

