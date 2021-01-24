Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.17.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up from $12.00) on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 12.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,259,595 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,737,000 after purchasing an additional 244,317 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 9.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 461,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,070,000 after purchasing an additional 39,105 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 48.2% during the third quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 447,377 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,887,000 after purchasing an additional 145,488 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 10.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 262,771 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,459,000 after purchasing an additional 24,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 6,120.7% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 180,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 177,500 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by $1.17. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 25.18% and a negative return on equity of 64.97%. The business had revenue of $200.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post -10.41 EPS for the current year.
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.
Featured Article: S&P/ASX 200 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.