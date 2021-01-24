Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.17.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up from $12.00) on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Get Red Robin Gourmet Burgers alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 12.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,259,595 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,737,000 after purchasing an additional 244,317 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 9.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 461,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,070,000 after purchasing an additional 39,105 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 48.2% during the third quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 447,377 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,887,000 after purchasing an additional 145,488 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 10.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 262,771 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,459,000 after purchasing an additional 24,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 6,120.7% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 180,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 177,500 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ RRGB opened at $23.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $371.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.85. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 12 month low of $4.04 and a 12 month high of $37.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.73.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by $1.17. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 25.18% and a negative return on equity of 64.97%. The business had revenue of $200.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post -10.41 EPS for the current year.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

Featured Article: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.