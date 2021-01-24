Redd (RDD) Price Reaches $0.0011 on Top Exchanges

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One Redd coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Redd has traded up 14.2% against the US dollar. Redd has a total market cap of $30.62 million and $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Redd Profile

Redd (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The official website for Redd is www.reddcoin.com . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . The official message board for Redd is www.reddcointalk.org

Redd Coin Trading

Redd can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

