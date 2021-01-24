ReddCoin Trading Down 23.9% Over Last Week (RDD)

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 17.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 24th. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $30.05 million and approximately $75,876.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded down 23.9% against the US dollar. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31,355.40 or 1.00147645 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00025475 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $104.20 or 0.00332796 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $218.99 or 0.00699440 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.27 or 0.00157377 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002407 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002068 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00030261 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003579 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org . ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

ReddCoin Coin Trading

ReddCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

