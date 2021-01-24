Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RDFN shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Redfin in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Redfin from $63.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Redfin from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Redfin from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

In related news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $234,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,574 shares in the company, valued at $1,839,243.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total transaction of $2,457,000.00. Insiders sold 146,321 shares of company stock worth $8,400,122 in the last 90 days. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RDFN. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin during the third quarter worth approximately $13,257,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Redfin by 123.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 337,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,872,000 after buying an additional 186,360 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin during the third quarter worth approximately $8,560,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Redfin by 2,708.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 172,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,338,000 after buying an additional 166,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Redfin by 24.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 446,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,730,000 after buying an additional 87,376 shares in the last quarter. 83.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDFN traded down $1.17 on Friday, reaching $75.27. 1,174,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,332,087. Redfin has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $83.71. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.54 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.37 and a 200-day moving average of $51.67.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Redfin had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $236.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Redfin will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

