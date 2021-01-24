Reef 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $32.08 Million (REEF)

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One Reef coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0219 or 0.00000067 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Reef has traded up 29% against the dollar. Reef has a total market capitalization of $66.19 million and $32.08 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.93 or 0.00076532 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $260.90 or 0.00800874 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00054810 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006008 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003077 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,500.98 or 0.04607549 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00016483 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003069 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00017830 BTC.

Reef Profile

Reef (REEF) is a coin. Reef’s total supply is 3,965,900,953 coins and its circulating supply is 3,026,721,973 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

Reef Coin Trading

Reef can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reef should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Reef using one of the exchanges listed above.

