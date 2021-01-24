Reef Achieves Market Cap of $66.23 Million (REEF)

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 24th. One Reef coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0219 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Reef has traded up 25.4% against the US dollar. Reef has a total market capitalization of $66.23 million and approximately $29.08 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Reef alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00073914 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $238.23 or 0.00734335 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006030 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00049636 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,414.88 or 0.04361368 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00015038 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00017743 BTC.

About Reef

Reef (REEF) is a coin. Reef’s total supply is 3,965,900,953 coins and its circulating supply is 3,026,721,973 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

Buying and Selling Reef

Reef can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reef should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Reef using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Reef Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Reef and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.