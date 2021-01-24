reflect.finance Price Tops $2.71 on Exchanges (RFI)

reflect.finance (CURRENCY:RFI) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 24th. One reflect.finance token can now be purchased for about $2.71 or 0.00008422 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, reflect.finance has traded 36.2% higher against the dollar. reflect.finance has a total market capitalization of $25.76 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of reflect.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003114 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00056325 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.73 or 0.00129736 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.45 or 0.00076012 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.46 or 0.00284377 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00070738 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,282.50 or 1.00371858 BTC.

About reflect.finance

reflect.finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,511,059 tokens. The official website for reflect.finance is reflect.finance . reflect.finance’s official message board is reflectfinance.medium.com

reflect.finance can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as reflect.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade reflect.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase reflect.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

