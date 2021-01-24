Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $626.37.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $737.00 to $736.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Truist increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $770.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Benchmark raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $527.00 to $553.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $626.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

NASDAQ:REGN traded up $2.30 on Friday, hitting $537.78. The stock had a trading volume of 620,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,766. The business’s fifty day moving average is $495.99 and its 200 day moving average is $563.01. The company has a market cap of $57.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $328.13 and a 52 week high of $664.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.52 by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.97% and a net margin of 38.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.67 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 27.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.48, for a total value of $52,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,356,715.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,463,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,772,849,000 after acquiring an additional 3,999,170 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,657,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,607,197,000 after acquiring an additional 105,873 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 856,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $479,436,000 after acquiring an additional 17,057 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 592,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $331,501,000 after acquiring an additional 90,142 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 570,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,143,000 after acquiring an additional 90,500 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

