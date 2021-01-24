Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $107.33.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

RS stock opened at $126.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 12 month low of $70.57 and a 12 month high of $135.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.28.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.34. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Stephen Paul Koch sold 9,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total transaction of $1,167,127.50. Also, VP Michael Patrick Shanley sold 3,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total transaction of $425,052.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,198,952.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,967 shares of company stock valued at $2,975,013. Corporate insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after buying an additional 8,615 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.