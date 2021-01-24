Relx (OTCMKTS:RLXXF) Receives Hold Rating from UBS Group

Relx (OTCMKTS:RLXXF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Monday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Relx alerts:

OTCMKTS:RLXXF opened at $25.75 on Friday. Relx has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $27.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.58.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.