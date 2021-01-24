Ren Price Tops $0.61 on Major Exchanges (REN)

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 24th. During the last seven days, Ren has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. Ren has a total market capitalization of $535.62 million and $107.61 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ren coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.61 or 0.00001927 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00076924 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $259.92 or 0.00827512 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00053617 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00006102 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003192 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1,401.95 or 0.04463406 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00015539 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00018153 BTC.

Ren Coin Profile

Ren (CRYPTO:REN) is a coin. It launched on December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 coins and its circulating supply is 884,917,287 coins. The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ren’s official message board is medium.com/renproject . The official website for Ren is renproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin. REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our own newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol. It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network. “

Ren Coin Trading

Ren can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ren should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ren using one of the exchanges listed above.

