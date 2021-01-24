renBTC (RENBTC) Price Hits $32,682.56 on Top Exchanges

renBTC (CURRENCY:RENBTC) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One renBTC token can now be bought for approximately $32,682.56 or 0.99769681 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, renBTC has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar. renBTC has a market cap of $501.98 million and $25.81 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003058 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00056487 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00129421 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00076524 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.48 or 0.00279257 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00069721 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,446.80 or 0.99049980 BTC.

renBTC Token Profile

renBTC’s total supply is 15,359 tokens. renBTC’s official message board is medium.com/renproject . renBTC’s official website is renproject.io

Buying and Selling renBTC

renBTC can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renBTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase renBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

