Render Token (RNDR) Price Down 5.4% This Week

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Render Token has a total market cap of $13.61 million and approximately $5,814.00 worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Render Token has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Render Token token can now be purchased for $0.0971 or 0.00000303 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00076229 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $251.47 or 0.00785685 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00053527 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006068 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,442.39 or 0.04506568 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003124 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00015177 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00017765 BTC.

About Render Token

Render Token is a token. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 504,793,762 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,156,853 tokens. The official website for Render Token is rendertoken.com . Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken . The official message board for Render Token is medium.com/render-token

Render Token Token Trading

Render Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Render Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Render Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

