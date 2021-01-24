Renewable Electronic Energy Coin (REEC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $100,592.00

Renewable Electronic Energy Coin (CURRENCY:REEC) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 24th. Over the last week, Renewable Electronic Energy Coin has traded up 26.2% against the U.S. dollar. Renewable Electronic Energy Coin has a total market cap of $1.42 million and $100,592.00 worth of Renewable Electronic Energy Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Renewable Electronic Energy Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003102 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00054501 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.64 or 0.00128993 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00075692 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.47 or 0.00283320 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00070423 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,407.33 or 1.00383869 BTC.

About Renewable Electronic Energy Coin

Renewable Electronic Energy Coin’s total supply is 970,836,897 coins and its circulating supply is 431,106,511 coins. The official website for Renewable Electronic Energy Coin is reec.io

Buying and Selling Renewable Electronic Energy Coin

