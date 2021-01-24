Rentberry Achieves Market Cap of $126,142.16 (BERRY)

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded 19.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 24th. Rentberry has a total market capitalization of $126,142.16 and approximately $34.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Rentberry has traded up 14.6% against the US dollar. One Rentberry token can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.24 or 0.00077159 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $281.03 or 0.00859192 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00054419 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005962 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,501.29 or 0.04589893 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00016227 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003057 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00018033 BTC.

Rentberry Profile

Rentberry is a token. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 tokens and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 tokens. The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rentberry’s official message board is rentberry.com/blog . The official website for Rentberry is ico.rentberry.com

Buying and Selling Rentberry

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using U.S. dollars.

