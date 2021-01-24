Rentberry (BERRY) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $3.00

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. Rentberry has a total market cap of $106,156.30 and approximately $3.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Rentberry has traded up 16.8% against the dollar. One Rentberry token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

About Rentberry

BERRY is a token. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 tokens and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 tokens. Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rentberry’s official website is ico.rentberry.com . The official message board for Rentberry is rentberry.com/blog . The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Rentberry Token Trading

Rentberry can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rentberry should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rentberry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

