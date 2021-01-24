Reserve Rights (RSR) Tops 1-Day Volume of $175.81 Million

Reserve Rights (CURRENCY:RSR) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 24th. One Reserve Rights coin can now be purchased for about $0.0399 or 0.00000122 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Reserve Rights has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. Reserve Rights has a market cap of $373.04 million and approximately $175.81 million worth of Reserve Rights was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.37 or 0.00077683 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 29% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.26 or 0.00827480 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00054734 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005998 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,484.09 or 0.04544044 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00016429 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003062 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00017783 BTC.

About Reserve Rights

Reserve Rights is a coin. It launched on May 17th, 2019. Reserve Rights’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,349,999,000 coins. Reserve Rights’ official Twitter account is @reserveprotocol . The official website for Reserve Rights is reserve.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Reserve Protocol is a blockchain based stablecoin that enables people to protect and use their money globally. It's designed to help protect people against hyperinflation. “

Reserve Rights Coin Trading

Reserve Rights can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reserve Rights directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reserve Rights should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Reserve Rights using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

