Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.61.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ROIC shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Retail Opportunity Investments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America raised Retail Opportunity Investments from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.75 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

ROIC stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,222,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,786. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 52 week low of $5.84 and a 52 week high of $17.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.62 and a beta of 1.47.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.17). Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 2.61%. Analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Adelante Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.1% in the third quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 3,125,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,553,000 after purchasing an additional 123,726 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 180,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 11.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 147,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 15,277 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 10.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 334,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 31,297 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 263,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

