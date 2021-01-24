REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.33.

Several analysts have commented on REVG shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of REV Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

REVG stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.31. The company had a trading volume of 274,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,788. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.18. REV Group has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $11.92. The stock has a market cap of $719.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.08 and a beta of 2.67.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $616.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.98 million. REV Group had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a positive return on equity of 0.75%. REV Group’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts expect that REV Group will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jr. Mark A. Skonieczny acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $91,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,582.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher M. Daniels acquired 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.08 per share, with a total value of $49,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 132,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,199,649.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in REV Group by 199.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 114,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 76,298 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in REV Group in the 3rd quarter worth $9,181,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in REV Group by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 361,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 44,952 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in REV Group in the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in REV Group in the 3rd quarter worth $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

