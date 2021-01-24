Reviewing HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) & USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA)

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) and USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares HEXO and USANA Health Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HEXO -517.61% -13.15% -10.35% USANA Health Sciences 10.57% 32.91% 22.26%

35.3% of HEXO shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.1% of USANA Health Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.4% of USANA Health Sciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares HEXO and USANA Health Sciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HEXO $60.46 million 13.52 -$406.37 million ($0.96) -6.97 USANA Health Sciences $1.06 billion 1.72 $100.53 million $4.41 19.65

USANA Health Sciences has higher revenue and earnings than HEXO. HEXO is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than USANA Health Sciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

HEXO has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, USANA Health Sciences has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for HEXO and USANA Health Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HEXO 6 9 1 0 1.69 USANA Health Sciences 0 0 2 0 3.00

HEXO presently has a consensus target price of $1.15, indicating a potential downside of 82.81%. USANA Health Sciences has a consensus target price of $107.00, indicating a potential upside of 23.46%. Given USANA Health Sciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe USANA Health Sciences is more favorable than HEXO.

Summary

USANA Health Sciences beats HEXO on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

HEXO Company Profile

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name. Additionally, it offers cannabis beverages under the Little Victory, House of Terpenes, Mollo, Veryvell, and XMG brand; and cannabis products under Original Stash and Up brand names. The company was formerly known as The Hydropothecary Corporation and changes its name to HEXO Corp. in August 2018. HEXO Corp. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Kanata, Canada.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition. It also provides Celavive, a skin care regimen for various skin care types and ethnicities; and other products for prenatal, infant, and young child age groups. In addition, the company offers materials and online tools to assist associates in building their businesses, as well as in marketing products. It offers its products directly in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe, as well as online. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

