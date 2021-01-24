Reviewing MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) and Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY)

Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) and MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Wal-Mart de México and MINISO Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wal-Mart de México $33.37 billion 1.58 $1.97 billion $1.13 26.78 MINISO Group $1.28 billion 7.23 -$37.29 million N/A N/A

Wal-Mart de México has higher revenue and earnings than MINISO Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Wal-Mart de México and MINISO Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wal-Mart de México 0 1 1 0 2.50 MINISO Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

MINISO Group has a consensus price target of $25.20, suggesting a potential downside of 17.05%. Given MINISO Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MINISO Group is more favorable than Wal-Mart de México.

Profitability

This table compares Wal-Mart de México and MINISO Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wal-Mart de México 4.91% 20.34% 9.42% MINISO Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Wal-Mart de México shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Wal-Mart de México beats MINISO Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wal-Mart de México

Wal-Mart de MÃ©xico, S.A.B. de C.V. owns and operates self-service stores in Mexico and Central America. The company operates discount stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, membership self-service wholesale stores, and pharmacies. It operates 1,910 Bodega AurrerÃ¡ discount stores, 274 Walmart hypermarkets, 91 Superama supermarkets, and 163 Sam's Club membership self-service wholesale stores. The company also operates 540 Despensa Familiar and PalÃ­ discount stores; 97 Paiz, La Despensa de Don Juan, La UniÃ³n, and MÃ¡s x Menos supermarkets; 143 Bodegas, Maxi Bodega, and Maxi PalÃ­ stores; and 31 Walmart hypermarkets in Costa Rica, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, and El Salvador. In addition, it imports and sells goods; develops properties; and manages real estate companies. The company was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico. Wal-Mart de MÃ©xico, S.A.B. de C.V. is a subsidiary of Walmart Inc.

About MINISO Group

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names. As of June 30, 2020, it operated a network of approximately 4,200 MINISO stores, as well as online sales channels. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Guangzhou, China.

