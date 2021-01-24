Reviewing Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) and Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE)

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) and Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Peoples Financial Services and Bridge Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peoples Financial Services 25.36% 9.07% 1.06% Bridge Bancorp 23.05% 9.83% 0.88%

27.1% of Peoples Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.8% of Bridge Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 7.7% of Peoples Financial Services shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.5% of Bridge Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Peoples Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Bridge Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Bridge Bancorp pays out 37.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bridge Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Peoples Financial Services and Bridge Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peoples Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Bridge Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Peoples Financial Services and Bridge Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peoples Financial Services $108.51 million 2.69 $25.74 million N/A N/A Bridge Bancorp $206.93 million 2.60 $51.69 million $2.59 10.52

Bridge Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Peoples Financial Services.

Volatility and Risk

Peoples Financial Services has a beta of 0.14, meaning that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bridge Bancorp has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bridge Bancorp beats Peoples Financial Services on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Peoples Financial Services

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides various commercial and retail banking services. The company accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts. It also provides residential real estate, automobile, manufactured housing, personal, and home equity loans; and commercial real estate, working capital, construction, small business administration, and agricultural loans, as well as loans for equipment and other commercial needs, and mineral rights. In addition, the company offers investment management, IRA trustee, estate administration, living and life insurance trust, trustee under will, guardianship, custodial/IRA custodial, and corporate trust services, as well as pension and profit sharing plans. Further, it provides investment portfolio management, estate and business succession planning, annuities, insurance, retirement plan, and tax planning, as well as education funding strategies; and securities and brokerage, and investor services. Additionally, the company offers small business checking and merchant money market accounts, online and telephone banking, business credit cards, merchant line of credit, and financial checkup services; and remote deposit capture, automatic clearing house transaction, cash management, automated teller machine, point of sale transaction, safe deposit box, night depository, direct deposit, and official check services. It serves business, non-profit, governmental, municipal agency, and professional customers, as well as retail customers through 28 full-service community banking offices located in Lackawanna, Lebanon, Lehigh, Luzerne, Monroe, Montgomery, Northampton, Susquehanna, Wayne, and Wyoming Counties of Pennsylvania, as well as Broome County of New York. Peoples Financial Services Corp. was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Scranton, Pennsylvania.

About Bridge Bancorp

Bridge Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for the BNB Bank that provide commercial and consumer banking products and services to small businesses, and municipal and consumer relationships. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits. The company offers commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage, residential mortgage, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer, home equity, and construction and land loans; and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities. In addition, it offers certificate of deposit account registry service and insured cash sweep programs; merchant credit and debit card processing, cash management, lockbox processing, online banking, and remote deposit capture services; automated teller machines, safe deposit boxes, and individual retirement accounts; and investment products and services through a third party broker dealer, as well as title insurance brokerage services. As of April 20, 2020, the company operated 39 branch locations serving Long Island and the greater New York metropolitan area. Bridge Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Bridgehampton, New York.

