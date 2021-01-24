Reviewing Surrey Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SRYB) & First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA)

Surrey Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SRYB) and First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Surrey Bancorp and First Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Surrey Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A First Bank 0 0 2 0 3.00

First Bank has a consensus price target of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 8.36%. Given First Bank’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe First Bank is more favorable than Surrey Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Surrey Bancorp and First Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Surrey Bancorp 25.70% N/A N/A First Bank 19.27% 8.29% 0.85%

Dividends

Surrey Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. First Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. First Bank pays out 16.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Surrey Bancorp and First Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Surrey Bancorp $17.41 million 2.76 $4.91 million N/A N/A First Bank $88.17 million 2.06 $13.44 million $0.74 13.09

First Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Surrey Bancorp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.7% of Surrey Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.2% of First Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.7% of Surrey Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Surrey Bancorp has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Bank has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

First Bank beats Surrey Bancorp on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Surrey Bancorp Company Profile

Surrey Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Surrey Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses in Surry County, North Carolina and Patrick County, and Virginia and the surrounding area. Its deposit products include checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, overdrafts, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers mortgages; real estate, consumer, and personal loans; lines of credit; commercial credit products; government-guaranteed loans; and safe deposit boxes and credit cards. In addition, it provides cash management, international, merchant card, and other business services; busniness and personal property, and casualty insurance; and electronic banking services. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Mount Airy, North Carolina.

First Bank Company Profile

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts. Its loan products include commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans, such as owner-occupied, investor, construction and development, and multi-family loans; residential real estate loans comprising residential mortgages, first and second lien home equity loans, and revolving lines of credit; and consumer loans, which consist of auto, personal, and traditional installment loans, as well as other loans. The company also provides electronic banking services, including Internet and mobile banking, electronic bill payment, and banking by phone, as well as ATM and debit cards, and wire and ACH transfer services; and remote deposit capture and cash management services. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 18 full-service branches in Mercer County, Gloucester, Hunterdon, Middlesex, Morris, and Somerset Counties in New Jersey, as well as in Bucks and Chester Counties in Pennsylvania. First Bank was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Hamilton, New Jersey.

