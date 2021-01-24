Reviewing The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) & Mountain Crest Acquisition (NASDAQ:MCAC)

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) and Mountain Crest Acquisition (NASDAQ:MCAC) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.2% of The RealReal shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.6% of Mountain Crest Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.8% of The RealReal shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares The RealReal and Mountain Crest Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The RealReal -46.90% -48.99% -25.03% Mountain Crest Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares The RealReal and Mountain Crest Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The RealReal $318.04 million 7.60 -$96.75 million ($1.97) -13.85 Mountain Crest Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Mountain Crest Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than The RealReal.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for The RealReal and Mountain Crest Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The RealReal 0 5 13 0 2.72 Mountain Crest Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

The RealReal currently has a consensus target price of $20.41, indicating a potential downside of 25.20%. Given The RealReal’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe The RealReal is more favorable than Mountain Crest Acquisition.

Summary

The RealReal beats Mountain Crest Acquisition on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The RealReal

The RealReal, Inc. operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various resale product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Mountain Crest Acquisition

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to operate as a pleasure and leisure company. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

