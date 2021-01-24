REVV (REVV) Market Cap Achieves $19.48 Million

REVV (CURRENCY:REVV) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. One REVV token can now be bought for $0.0717 or 0.00000221 BTC on popular exchanges. REVV has a market capitalization of $19.48 million and approximately $2.22 million worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, REVV has traded up 12.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003088 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00054466 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.60 or 0.00128233 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00076075 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.49 or 0.00275849 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00070709 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00039630 BTC.

About REVV

REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,710,746 tokens. The official message board for REVV is medium.com/@f1deltatime . The official website for REVV is www.f1deltatime.com

Buying and Selling REVV

REVV can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade REVV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy REVV using one of the exchanges listed above.

