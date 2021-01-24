REVV Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.26 Million (REVV)

REVV (CURRENCY:REVV) traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 24th. REVV has a total market capitalization of $20.40 million and $1.26 million worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, REVV has traded 17.7% higher against the US dollar. One REVV token can currently be bought for $0.0752 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00056035 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.33 or 0.00129927 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00076588 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.49 or 0.00280835 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00069728 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32,678.80 or 1.00314074 BTC.

REVV Token Profile

REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,325,501 tokens. The official message board for REVV is medium.com/@f1deltatime . REVV’s official website is www.f1deltatime.com

Buying and Selling REVV

REVV can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade REVV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase REVV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

