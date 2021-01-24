Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RXEEY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rexel in a research report on Monday, December 7th. HSBC lowered shares of Rexel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rexel in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

RXEEY remained flat at $$16.68 on Friday. Rexel has a 52-week low of $5.78 and a 52-week high of $16.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.30.

Rexel SA distributes electrical products for residential, commercial, and industrial sectors. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, switches, and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.

