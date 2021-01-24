Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) versus Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) Financial Survey

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) and Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pactiv Evergreen and Reynolds Consumer Products’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pactiv Evergreen $7.12 billion 0.40 $91.00 million N/A N/A Reynolds Consumer Products $3.03 billion 2.04 $225.00 million $1.45 20.36

Reynolds Consumer Products has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pactiv Evergreen.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Pactiv Evergreen and Reynolds Consumer Products, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pactiv Evergreen 0 3 5 0 2.63 Reynolds Consumer Products 0 1 8 0 2.89

Pactiv Evergreen presently has a consensus target price of $17.36, suggesting a potential upside of 9.30%. Reynolds Consumer Products has a consensus target price of $36.64, suggesting a potential upside of 24.11%. Given Reynolds Consumer Products’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Reynolds Consumer Products is more favorable than Pactiv Evergreen.

Profitability

This table compares Pactiv Evergreen and Reynolds Consumer Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pactiv Evergreen N/A N/A N/A Reynolds Consumer Products 10.62% 25.37% 8.16%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.8% of Pactiv Evergreen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.3% of Reynolds Consumer Products shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Reynolds Consumer Products beats Pactiv Evergreen on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pactiv Evergreen Company Profile

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment provides food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, plates, bowls, cutlery and straws, wraps, and cafeteria trays. The Food Merchandising segment offers containers for delicatessen, bakery, produce, and snack food applications; microwaveable containers for fresh, prepared, and ready-to-eat food; and trays for meat, poultry, and eggs. The Beverage Merchandising segment provides fresh cartons for refrigerated beverage products. The company serves full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, foodservice distributors, supermarkets, grocery and healthy eating retailers, other food stores, food and beverage producers, food packers and food processors. The company, formerly known as Reynolds Group Holdings Limited, was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois. Pactiv Evergreen Inc operates as a subsidiary of Packaging Finance Limited.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally. The Hefty Waste & Storage segment sells trash and food storage bags under the Hefty Ultra Strong, Hefty Strong Trash Bags, Hefty Renew, and Hefty Slider Bags brands. It offers a suite of indoor and outdoor trash bags and contractor bags, including blue and clear recycling bags, compostable bags, bags made from recycled materials, and the Hefty EnergyBag Program. The Hefty Tableware segment provides disposable and compostable plates, bowls, platters, cups, and cutlery under the Hefty brand. The Presto Products segment primarily sells store brand products in food storage bags, trash bags, reusable storage containers, and plastic wrap categories. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. offers both branded and store brand products to grocery stores, mass merchants, warehouse clubs, discount chains, dollar stores, drug stores, home improvement stores, military outlets, and eCommerce retailers. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. is a subsidiary of Packaging Finance Limited.

